Back in March, Naomi Campbell posed with Grime artist Skepta for the cover of British GQ in a pair of matching Mains underwear, and their very obvious chemistry led many to wonder whether the pair were indeed an item. (Rumors of their romantic relationship were first fueled when Skepta posted a Twitter photo of the two cuddling last October). Now, the uber-hot, maybe couple appear to be expecting their first child.

Skepta, 35, posted a clear as day sonogram photo to his Instagram with a simple red rose emoji caption. The ultrasound is labeled "Baby Adenuga" (Adenuga is Skepta's last name). And while at 48, it might seem unlikely that Campbell is pregnant, women her age and older have borne children thanks to the help of modern (if expensive) treatments.

Campbell even told the Evening Standard Magazine earlier this year, "I think about having children all the time. But now with the way science is I think I can do it when I want."

No official word yet from Campbell, but we'll update if there is. Either way, mazel tov to Skepta!

We've reached out to Campbell for a comment.

Photography: Paolo Kudacki for PAPER

