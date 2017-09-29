Just when you think Naomi Campbell had her shining Fashion Week moment reuniting with her supermodel peers at Versace, she goes out solo and does it again. And we're all the more thankful, quite frankly. Campbell surprised the audience at the Off-White show in Paris last night, closing the show in a perfectly tailored double-breasted blazer, with added fabric whim for drama. In a subtle tribute to Princess Diana, designer Virgil Abloh's inspiration for the show and collection, the model also decked a pair of bike shorts, one of the late monarch's most essential pieces in her wardrobe. Like much of the collection, it perfectly displayed the multiple facets of our lady Diana, who effortless switched between regal styles and casual wear in a flash. And who better in fashion to nod to actual royalty than model royalty?

Campbell took to Instagram after the show to sing Abloh's praises (and post flawless photos from the show, of course). "#I'm so proud @virgilabloh to be a part of your vision!!!," she said in her endearing Naomi Campbell way. And while she may be the one giving props, Abloh and company certainly know that no one can storm a runway like Naomi Campbell.

#I'm so proud @virgilabloh to be a part of your vision !!! Amazing show congratulations !!! On on your Golden Path 🎉🎉🎉🎉👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾😘😘😘😘❤️❤️🙏🏾

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

#NextGenetation @virgilabloh @off____white #Yes !!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾😘😘❤️👊🏾#PFW

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@iamnaomicampbell) on Sep 28, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

