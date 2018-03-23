Supermodel Naomi Campbell will deservingly receive the 2018 CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) Fashion Icon Award on June 4th. A mainstay in the fashion industry for over 30 years, Campbell has broken boundaries as the first black model on the September cover of Vogue and the first black woman ever on Vogue Paris. She is known for her inimitable runway walk, and is also an actress, author, and activist.

She joins Rihanna, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, and Kate Moss as a recipient of the award. The awards ceremony will take place at The Brooklyn Museum and will be hosted by Issa Rae.

Campbell posted a statement about the award on Instagram, saying, "It is truly an honor to be recognized by the CFDA with this year's Fashion Icon Award. Being from London, my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene. I grew up in this industry and I'm forever grateful to the iconic American fashion designers who have supported me and celebrated me throughout my career."

Image via Getty