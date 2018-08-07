From its roots in New York and Japan to a proliferation around the world thanks to the connectedness of social media, intricate, over-the-top nail art is alive and well and has never been more inventive. Each day, Nailed It will highlight a manicure or style we love, from both celebrity and underground nail artists.

Cartoon nail art may not be entirely brand new (see: Roy Lichtenstein), but they're still fun as hell, and this set by Miami-based artist Dallas Alexia makes us want to put a full comic book on our hands.

Photo via Instagram

