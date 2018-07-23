From its roots in New York and Japan to a proliferation around the world thanks to the connectedness of social media, intricate, over-the-top nail art is alive and well and has never been more inventive. Each day, Nailed It will highlight a manicure or style we love, from both celebrity and underground nail artists.

The Met Gala: Heavenly Bodies may have brought the ostentatious style of old world Catholicism to the forefront of fashion's hive mind, but celebrity nail artist Britney Tokyo (who counts Kylie Jenner and Rita Ora as fans) has been creating glamorous odes to the religion's iconography for years. The above manicure comes complete with a glow-in-the-dark base so your devotion will always show.

Photo via Instagram

