Nailed It: Yoncé Edition

From its roots in New York and Japan to a proliferation around the world thanks to the connectedness of social media, intricate, over-the-top nail art is alive and well and has never been more inventive. Each day, Nailed It will highlight a manicure or style we love, from both celebrity and underground nail artists.

Nails by YUKACO on Instagram: “🎤 OTR Ⅱ 🎤 * @beyonce 👸🏽 * * #otr2 #ontherun2 #otr2tour #ontherun2tour #otr2nails #beyonce #jayz #jayzandbeyonce #beez #couple #love…” What's better than regular manicure? A Beyoncé manicure. Japanese nail artist Yukaco of New York City created special On The Run Tour II nails for a fan that included a tiny hand-painted Yoncé and the skull imagery from the tour's merch. This look makes putting your middle finger up so much more satisfying. Photo via Instagram

