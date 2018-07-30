Fashion
Nailed It: Yoncé Edition

Spotlighting the best nail art on the Internet.

 Claire Valentine
2h

From its roots in New York and Japan to a proliferation around the world thanks to the connectedness of social media, intricate, over-the-top nail art is alive and well and has never been more inventive. Each day, Nailed It will highlight a manicure or style we love, from both celebrity and underground nail artists.

What's better than regular manicure? A Beyoncé manicure. Japanese nail artist Yukaco of New York City created special On The Run Tour II nails for a fan that included a tiny hand-painted Yoncé and the skull imagery from the tour's merch. This look makes putting your middle finger up so much more satisfying.

Photo via Instagram

