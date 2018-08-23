Watch Mykki Blanco Play Donald Trump in Full Whiteface

Mykki Blanco has taken over the Dazed website for August, championing various articles and projects as a guest editor. The pioneering rapper has had a fascinating career marked by groundbreaking visuals and important statements — and now you can watch him in full whiteface in a new Dazed short film, WYPIPO.

Mykki plays three characters: Meredith, a take on the Permit Patty and BBQ Becky-type (aka white women who call the cops when black people do... anything); a white man who loves hip-hop but doesn't want to acknowledge race; and President Donald Trump.

The film, a trippy examination of racism and white privilege, also features commentary from Mykki, creative director Jean Paul Paula, and Sja'iesta.

"White people have to admit that white supremacy exists," Mykki told Dazed. "It's real and they really have to actually believe it — they really have to understand that it's so institutional and it's so intersectional."