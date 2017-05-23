A parade of show business legends descended last night on the historic Village Temple on 47th Street to celebrate a fixture of New York's most beloved gossip columnist/nightlife chronicler, Michael Musto. Over the course of the evening at "Broadway Roasts Michael Musto," our favorite writer was subjected to loving abuse (and some un-roast-like sincere affection) from the likes of Rosie O'Donnell (whom Musto famously outed in his Village Voice "La Dolce Musto" column in the 90s), Real Housewife Luann D'Agostino, Drag Race icons Bianca Del Rio and Jinx Monsoon and awards show writer Bruce Villanch. Friends who couldn't attend sent tribute videos including Chita Rivera, Whoopi Goldberg, Lisa Lampanelli, Jackie Hoffman and Alan Cumming. In true roast fashion, ugly words were exchanged between Monsoon and comedian Judy Gold, who heckled Monsoon for going over the allotted time limit. Village People cowboy Randy Jones serenaded Musto with a rewritten version of "YMCA" that advised, "Old man, there's a place you can go..." The entire affair was catty, clever and slightly cockamamie. And it was all a fundraiser for the Callen Lorde Community Health Center. Rosie even played Mrs. Claus by offering to match whatever total the event raised for the charity. Peep the scene in the slideshow below.

