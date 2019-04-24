The 2019 Tribeca Film Festival is loaded with big names and must-sees: nostalgic anniversary screenings of Reality Bites and Say Anything, a remastered Apocalypse Now, documentaries about everybody from Trixie Mattel to the Wu Tang Clan to the Parkland shooting survivors.. Also, that movie where a guy wakes up and realizes he's the only person on Earth who remembers any Beatles songs.

To help you out, we're sharing our calendar. Below, PAPER presents 15 movies to purchase tickets for in advance.

Tribeca kicks off Wednesday, April 24, with a screening of Roger Ross Williams' Apollo Theater documentary Apollo.

Burning Cane The feature debut from director Phillip Youmans, who previously worked with Solange's creative studio on the short film Nairobi, Burning Cane considers the role of family and religion in rural Louisiana. New Orleans-based filmmaker Youmans is a literal prodigy — he finished this movie and his high school diploma at the same time. Screenings: April 25, 26, 28, May 4 Tickets here

See You Yesterday Produced by Spike Lee and directed by first timer Stefon Bristol, See You Yesterday is a classic teen time travel movie... about police shootings. Catch it on the big screen before it drops on Netflix. Screenings: May 3, 4, 5

Tickets here

Blow the Man Down A Coen brothers-style comedy thriller set in Maine! Why else should you see it? A woman-led cast, plus two female co-writers and directors debuting their first ever feature length film. Screenings: April 26, 27, May 1, 4, 5 Tickets here

Charlie Says A Charles Manson movie that doesn't star Margot Robbie or Hillary Duff! It's 50 years since Manson hit headlines, and this documentary goes deep on how he convinced his followers to commit heinous crimes. Screenings: May 1, 2, 4 Tickets here

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile ZAC EFRON. AS TED BUNDY. Screening: May 2 Tickets here

Plus One A wedding-themed rom-com starring Maya Erskine, one half of PEN15! Screenings: April 28, 29, 30, 2, 3 Tickets here

Skin Guy Nattiv won an Oscar for his short film of the same name, now here's the extended version. Skin chronicles the slow redemption story of a Neo Nazi, played by Jamie Bell. The film co-stars Danielle Macdonald, who we love from Patti Cake$ and 'Dumplin'. Screenings: May 1, 2, 3 Tickets here

Goldie Starring Rihanna's muse Slick Woods as an aspiring dancer hoping to get her first big break. A Bronx Billy Elliot, with a big fur coat. Screenings: April 25, 26, 27, May 4 Tickets here

You Don't Nomi Finally, someone says it: Showgirls was good! Or at least, important. Worthy of re-assessment. You Don't Nomi (perfect pun) is a documentary featuring behind-the-scenes footage from Paul Verhoeven's Last Vegas cult classic, as well as interviews with cast members. Screenings: April 27, 29, 30 Tickets here

House of Hummingbird A nostalgic period piece (it's set in 1994) about a teenage girl growing up in Seoul? Sign us up. Screenings: April 27, 28, May 2, 4 Tickets here

Seahorse Jeanie Finlay's new documentary chronicles the journey of Freddy McConnell, a transgender father-to-be who decides to biologically carry his child. He must temporarily stop taking testosterone in order to do so — and grapple with what that symbolizes. Screenings: April 27, 28, May 2 Tickets here

A Woman's Work What's the NFL without its cheerleaders? That's a question at the heart of several class action lawsuits brought against the league by women who claim wage theft and illegal employment. Their struggle for equality is captured in this documentary from Yu Gu. Screenings: May 27, 29, May 1, 4 Tickets here

Halston null Iconic designer to the stars Roy Halston gets a cinematic tribute, with bonus Tavi Gevinson. Screenings: April 28, 29, May 3 Tickets here

Picture Character A documentary about emojis should be compulsory millennial viewing. Screenings: April 28, 30, May 2, 5 Tickets here

Wig The story of Wigstock comes to the big screen! Detailing the history of the annual drag party, Wig is a very New York movie for a very New York film festival. Screenings: May 4, 5 Tickets here

(Bonus picks: Madonna is an executive producer on Lazarus, a movie about a Malawi street musician with albinism, Jared Leto debuts as a director with A Day in the Life of America, and Queen Latifah teams up with Dee Rees for The Queen Collective.)