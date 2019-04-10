The Moschino x The Sims capsule collection of your VR dreams has arrived. Who knew that years of digitally recreating our lives in a virtual world, only to sadistically watch your avatar drown in a ladder-less pool of your own design, would prepare us for this moment?

The Jeremy Scott-led Italian fashion house unveiled their latest pop culture-inspired collection today, this time paying homage to the popular 2000s life simulation franchise that consumed so much of our early online lives. The operative word for the capsule being "simulation," Moschino's collection blurs the line between physical garments and digital design with pixelated prints of familiar silhouettes.

Incorporating motifs such as the Freezer Bunny and the game's famous emerald Plumbob icon across a range of shirts, dresses, and accessories, the result ends up being a playful high fashion take on what essentially amounts to video game skins that you could actually rock offline. It begs the question as to what other virtual fantasies could be made reality through the lens of style? (Who is brave enough to make my Gaia Online profile a reality?)

"I love the idea of being able to imagine, design and bring to life a world of individual personas with The Sims universe," Scott said. "That concept emulates what I get to do for each collection at Moschino as I create a fantasy universe of spectacular storylines and characters."

The Moschino x The Sims capsule collection will debut at Jeremy Scott's annual Palm Springs Desert Party with select pieces launching online and in Moschino boutiques April 13th. In the meantime, brush up on you Simlish and scope out the Stella Maxwell-starring campaign below: