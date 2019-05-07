Having survived the Morning After Camp, PAPER is figuring out who stuck best to the Met Gala's theme this year. There were a handful of designers responsible for some of the night's most iconic looks, but one standout, known across the world for its unapologetic allegiance to Camp, period, is Jeremy Scott's Moschino.

The stars who shined on this year's Met Gala's pink carpet in everything from Moschino's one-of-a-kind selfie-frames to Barbie getups to Swarovski chandeliers were as follows: Katy Perry (who later changed into a hamburger), Gwen Stefani, Sarah Paulson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Bella Hadid, Maluma, Stella Maxwell, Violet Chachki, Kacey Musgraves, Mindy Kaling, and Lilly Singh.

Jeremy Scott is also known for his legendary parties, so if you thought those looks were a blast, the designer threw "The Ball After The Ball" at New York's Playboy Club. Again: appropriately on-theme and also chic!

DJs Mia Moretti, The Misshapes, and Ty Sunderland set the soundtrack for the party, as many of those wearing their custom Moschino looks danced into the wee hours — while sipping Ciroc, Perrier, and Pommery bubbly, of course.