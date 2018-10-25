Naomi Campbell Closes Out the Moschino x H&M Show

Naomi Campbell, the inimitable supermodel who might just be the most powerful person in fashion, blessed the Moschino x H&M show with her presence last night. Jeremy's Scott's 46-look collaboration collection — modeled by all three Hadid's, Joan Smalls, Teddy Quinlivan, and Winnie Harlow, among others — came down a Times Square-themed set covered in flashing lights brightly lit billboards. Even then, Campbell, dressed in a silver sequin-covered dress with plenty of bling slung around her neck, was the brightest part of the show.

Aquaria

Celebrities guests including Bebe Rexah, Mia Moretti, Paris Jackson, Coco Rocha, and Aquaria looked on from the front row dressed in pieces from the line. The mix of bold streetwear, cartoon motifs, flashy jewelry that marched down a runway resembling an old-timey Broadway set, were paired with fresh beauty looks (complete with graphic, high-glamour eyes) by Pat McGrath.

After Scott took a bow (wearing bedazzled overalls, nonetheless) the theatrics continued. Billboards framing the runway rose to reveal Diplo who gave a surprise performance. A pop-up space stocked with the new collection was also unveiled allowing guests to shop the collection ahead of its global release on November 8.