Moschino designer Jeremy Scott and his crew of cuties are staples at Coachella. This year, Scott, lover of all things cartoony, fun and pop, has teamed up with Candy Crush, the addictive mobile game, to create a capsule collection launching at the festival. Swimsuits, phone cases, and a limited edition backpack, all in tangy colors inspired by the game, are available starting today at moschino.com. We're sure we'll be spotting Kylie Jenner or Katy Perry sporting them soon!



