Menswear Debut Monse creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia unveiled their first ever range of menswear at the brand's spring 2019 runway show in Midtown Manhattan this evening. The duo applied their signature diagonal cuts, reworked shirting, and penchant for deconstruction to suiting, polos, knits, and denim separates.

Seafaring Style The collection's dominating themes were twisting nautical ropes (as patterns, belt loop tassels, and sandal straps), anchor chains (also seen as dress straps and belts), and Breton stripes. Raffia flat-form sandals and chunky cable-knit bags added to the collection's beachy vibes.

Images Via Getty

Star Power Celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg and longtime supporters Paris and Nicky Hilton were spotted front row at the show. Sporting a red bob and an open, belted button-down shirt Nicki Minaj—a Monse superfan who rapped about the label in A$AP Ferg's 2017 song "Plain Jane"—was seated by fashion critic Cathy Horyn and British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful.

Photography by Sonny Vandevelde