Moncler's fourth Genius collection is finally online, and the Italian sportswear label's latest collaborator is none other than Irish wunderkind Simone Rocha. Who better to tuck and tie the brand's signature down jackets into soft, feminine silhouettes?

Moncler x Rocha is extravagant, elegant, and just the right amount of deranged — perfect for the après ski set. A very specific guide to wearing our favorite looks, below.

Solving a Murder Mystery in the Swiss Alps?

Pull off detective chic in the Dinah trench, $3,030.

Lightly Mourning Your Recently Deceased Billionaire Husband?

Shed a single tear at the funeral wearing the Venus vest, $2,815.

Playing Polo With Prince William While Kate Is Out of Town?

Don the Susan jacket, $1,590. Also perfect for other upper crust sports: shooting ducks, playing bridge, and so on.

Casually Upstaging the Bride at a Society Wedding?

Be sure to arrive a little late wearing the ivory tulle dress, $2,165.

Gossiping About Your Best Friend’s Botched Surgery on the Chairlift?

Stay warm in the cashmere balaclava, $650. Also convenient for covering up during your own awkward two week recovery period.

Complaining About the Customer Service in Tribeca?

Do so while clutching this padded teflon purse, $1,005.

Cutting Off Your Ungrateful Children From the Family Fortune?

Spend their inheritance on the Shari cape, $2,310.