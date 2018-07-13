John Boyega, Gus Kenworthy, and Millie Bobby Brown Front Moncler's Fall Campaign

Earlier this year, Moncler opened Milan Fashion Week with eight collaboration collections for its Moncler Genius project. The impressive lineup of partnerships with designers from Valentino's Pierpaolo Piccioli to Simone Rocha and Craig Greene featured fantastical iterations of the brand's classic puffer. With such displays of creative might, few recall Moncler's humble beginnings as a mountain gear workshop in the small French village of Monestier-de-Clermont.

Your browser does not support the video tag. In keeping with that barrier-breaking spirit, Moncler's latest campaign titled "Beyond" celebrates nineteen individuals from actors and musicians to activists and athletes who've forged their own path. Among them are Star Wars: The Force Awakens actor John Boyega, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, and openly gay Olympic skier Gus Kenworthy. Activists including hip-hop artist and environmental advocate Xiuhtezcatl Martinez and model Liya Kebede, who founded artisan-driven clothing and home goods brand Lemlem, also front the black and white Craig McDean-photographed campaign.

See our favorites from Moncler's Fall 2018 campaign below:

Milly Bobby Brown, Actor

Photography by Craig McDean