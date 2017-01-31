Hi hello, do you remember good news? Can you recall the sweet, buttery taste of information that doesn't revolve around a certain rotting mandarin holding the country hostage? I know, neither, but here is some: MoMA is sponsoring a free after-school program that provides food, drink, MetroCards and collaborative art sessions for LGBTQ teens.

No art experience is necessary to attend Open Art Space , which meets Thursdays at 4.30pm in MoMA's Cullman Education building. Students will be able to paint and sculpt, and each week two artists give guided tours around MoMA's galleries as well as organize events that fit participants' interests.

Mark Joshua Epstein, MoMA Teaching Artist and Open Art Space Co-Creator, told The Huffington Post that the program's intention is to "offer space for teens to explore their own identities as well as the opportunity to operate within a community."

"We endeavor to create a space where LGBTQ teens feel heard, supported, and recognized and we hope they can take that feeling of support with them through their daily lives."

Mmmm hot and fresh inclusion, just how I like it.





[h/t The Huffington Post]

Image via Open Art Space



