MNEK, one of PAPER''s 50 LGBTQ Musicians You Should Prioritize and just general queer icon we stan, is continuing his winning streak of dynamic new music releases with today's drop of "Correct."

The song, a self-produced-and-penned track, establishes his music-industry cred, in case you weren't aware. The London megatalent has literally written and produced for everyone from Bastille to Beyonce, not to mention, he's a formidable singer and producer in his own right. "Correct" is a call-to-arms for queer people the world over to command the respect we deserve, not to mention a catchy, grimy, island-riddim bop if there ever was one. The video, below, is a celebration of queerness, from playful effects to backup dancers to MNEK's hair in rollers. Get into all of it, henny, below.