Italian fashion brand, Miu Miu, kicked off the campaign for their new Fall/Winter collection with a decidedly vintage look sported by some contemporary young faces.

Directed by Steve Mackey and Douglas Hart, the video features models Elle Fanning, Rowan Blanchard, Adwoa Aboah, Gwendoline Christie, Raffey Cassidy, and others sporting beehive hairdos set against monochrome backdrops. Featuring sullen, distant looks soundtracked by a bored phone conversation the advantages of various haircuts, the film exudes cool detachment like a Lana Del Rey video or Polaroid shot by Andy Warhol.

"Another conversation sits under the rolling tape of restless disaffection as a woman's voice, cool as ice imparts her feelings on braids, bobs and pixie cuts," a statement from Miu Miu explains. "Surface details form the backbone to understand the primary clues these girls want to give away. This gang is on fire."

Watch the full video for Miu Miu's Fall/Winter 2018 campaign, below:

Photo via Miu Miu