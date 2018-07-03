Asia O'Hara is shaking. Back in 2016, Funboy, a California-based maker of luxury pool floats, slipped into Angela Missoni's Instagram DM's to woo her for a possible collaboration. When the creative director and co-owner revealed she was a fan of Funboy's candy-colored, boisterously shaped pool accessories it put the wheels in motion for collaboration.

A year and a half later, the two brands released a butterfly shaped float that mimics Missoni's iconic, multicolored knitwear. Although the Instagram-ready reversible float has already sold out once, it's up for pre-order and back in stock on July 9th.

Photos Courtesy Missoni