During the VMAs, MTV confirmed that they're launching a reboot of mid-2000s reality stalwart The Hills, called The Hills: New Beginnings. While former stars Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and Lauren Bosworth — who recently said she needed "years of therapy" after appearing on reality TV — will not be returning to the show, the cast will include Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, and impressive media critic Spencer Pratt. And now Page Six reports that The Hills is adding an unexpected new castmember: wayward OC star Mischa Barton. The pen's in my hand, ending unplanned! California, here we come.

An "insider" told Page Six that Barton "was around back in the day and went to all the clubs. She could make for good TV." This is true; a cursory Google search of "Mischa Barton Les Deux" reveals an embarrassment of riches about mid-aughts LA club scene. Will Brandon Davis be guest-starring? Will Adam Brody et al make an appearance?!

And as tabloid wizard Pop Culture Died in 2009 tweeted, this is not Barton's first reality appearance — she has a cameo in the prom episode of Rich Girls, the Tommy Hilfiger offspring project.

Photo via Getty