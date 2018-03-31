Millie Bobby Brown has long declared her love for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney have also made it known that the feelings and admiration are mutual.













And while Kourtney has yet to shake bb Millie's salad, it's finally happened! Millie Bobby Brown and Kim Kardashian's worlds have collided, and our lives will never be the same.



KKW took over MBB's Instagram stories for a hot second to show the two hanging out in a dressing room.

We don't know why, we don't know where, and we don't know how. But all we know is we're loving it, and can't wait until Millie meets the rest of the fam. Hopefully a salad shaking is still on the table.

Image via GIPHY

