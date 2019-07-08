Millie Bobby Brown has joined forces with Converse to become the brand's youngest product collaborator. Today, Converse announces its new, unisex, customizable collection with Brown, called Millie By You.

The breakout Stranger Things star brings her passion for self-expression and aquatic life to the canvas of Converse's iconic Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers. Brown worked alongside the brand's design team to develop a palette of 10 one-of-a-kind colorways for shoes that can be customized down to every detail, including the foxing, pinstripe, laces, eyelets, and logo placement.

Millie By You is will be available and ready to build on Converse.com and Converse.eu beginning July 11.