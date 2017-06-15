In honor of Pride Month, Milk Makeup—a quickly rising go-to beauty brand for the Millennial generation—has teamed up with the NYC LGBT Center on a limited-edition rainbow glitter highlighter. Half of all proceeds from sales of the GlitterStick will go to the center.

To promote collaboration, Milk tapped the members of the Center's youth vogueing program, SNAP!!! You can watch their promotional performance in the video below.









On working with Milk Makeup, the executive director of the LGBT Center, Glennda Testone, said, "Milk Makeup has a fantastic reputation for prioritizing freedom of expression and authenticity. They are a perfect fit with our mission to empower people to lead healthy, successful lives, while celebrating our diversity and advocating for justice and opportunity." Mazdack Rassi, a co-founder of the brand, continued with "For me personally, it's finally an opportunity to give back to The Center in a more meaningful way. To celebrate, but, more importantly, educate and expose our community to what The Center stands for."

Light up your life, or at least your cheek bones, with the GlitterStick, available for purchase only online, here.

