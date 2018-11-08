I'm no astrologer, but here's a prediction anyway: Milk Makeup's new additions to its popular tattoo stamps range will be a hit. The cult brand has launched a stamp representing every sign in the zodiac, combining the powers of beauty and horoscopes to produce one highly Instagrammable product.

You can use the pens to decorate your face and/or body with your astrological chart — it's definitely a cute way to let others know what your sign is, if they're not getting it from your Virgo energy alone. The new designs pair well with MILK's original tattoo stamp range, which includes moon, star, heart, and smiley face symbols.