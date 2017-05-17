Alright, alright, alright. This is YUGE news. Miley has come forth and said Katy Perry's 2008 classic "I Kissed a Girl", the song about enjoying kissing girls that launched Perry's long, successful career, was in fact about her. Teen Miley apparently discovered this via an interview Katy gave back when the song was released, an interview she heard via an old radio attached to the four-wheeler she was riding with Billy Ray.

What's curious is that, crunching the numbers around the 2008 song, Miley would've been 15 at time and Katy 23, so if it is true and Katy's lyrics "No I don't even know your name, It doesn't matter, You're my experimental game" are about her, then we have to wonder what she did to inspire them. Let's theorize.

Theory 1: Katy and Miley were smooching.

This is a lot, especially because Miley was very young (she was, in fact, still starring in Hannah Montana at the time). It's also bizarre that the two were even friends at all prior to "I Kissed a Girl"s release, because Katy was also mostly unknown to the mainstream audience and nowhere near Miley's level of celebrity. How did they meet? Wasn't Miley with a Jonas brother or two? Also, Katy recently said she did a lot more than "just kiss" a girl, which raises a whole host of other questions.

Theory 2: Miley was kissing girls and Katy wanted to celebrate the fact.



Sure. I wouldn't put it past either of them.

Theory 3: Miley was just a really banging 15 year-old, hence the song and subsequent shout out.

Still pretty odd to inspire a song with your hotness at a tender age, but a theory none-the-less. Leave no stone unturned.

What is life? What was 2008? Who is Miley Cyrus? Who is Katy Perry? More than just reality television judges, apparently.

