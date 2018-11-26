You'll get to hear a brand new Miley Cyrus song in three days. That's straight from the source: the singer's Instagram, which she just posted to for the first time since wiping her grid clean in July.

Cyrus shared a very short clip from the track, which will be produced by Mark Ronson, on her newly active account — complete with broken heart disco ball visual. PopCrave reports the new song will be called "Nothing Breaks Like A Heart." Miley hinted at a collaboration with Ronson back in June, posting a photo of them together with the caption "BFFs."

Miley Cyrus on Instagram: “11/29 💔 @iammarkronson” Miley's most recent single was 2017's "Younger Now," from her country-tinged album of the same name. While this nine-second teaser doesn't give away much, it definitely sounds like she's stepping out of the cowboy boots and back into party bop territory.