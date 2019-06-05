Miley Cyrus has responded to a terrifying incident in which a man forcibly grabbed and kissed her after her performance at Barcelona's Primavera Sound Festival last weekend.

The scary moment was captured on camera and shows the man grabbing her hair and putting his arms around her neck. He can then be seen kissing the side of her head before she manages to extricate herself and walk away.

She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people.



She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked.



She CAN’T be grabbed without her consent. #DontFuckWithMyFreedom pic.twitter.com/hBDzuflKF1 <a href="http://adserver.adtechus.com/adlink/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" target="_blank"><img src="//adserver.adtechus.com/adserv/3.0/5151/5063854/0/0/ADTECH;loc=300;key=key1+key2+key3+key4;grp=[group]" border="0" width="0" height="0"></a> — Ashley O (@MileyCyrus) June 4, 2019

In response to the footage, Cyrus took to her social media channels to repost the video alongside a caption that reads, "She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN'T be grabbed without her consent." Cyrus concluded the post with the hashtag, #DontFuckWithMyFreedom."

Unfortunately though, Cyrus has also been forced to respond to some critics telling her that she "wanted to be 'sexy'" and "well what do they expect when they dress like whores."

Needless to say, she's right when she says that she was "still not asking for it." Let's just hope that the online trolls start to catch up sooner rather than later.