The meme of the moment is going to send me into a mental hospital. The longer you look at it, the deeper the rabbit hole goes. It is solely responsible for my impending descent into madness. Presenting the Miley Cyrus Blue Eyes meme.

The meme, in which a Nicholas Sparks-era red carpet photograph of Miley Cyrus is photoshopped in various ways and atop various celebrity heads, is making me spin like a top. It is so strange, verging on Edmund Burke's theory of the sublime. As the philosopher wrote in 1757, "The passion caused by the great and sublime in nature.... is Astonishment; and astonishment is that state of the soul, in which all its motions are suspended, with some degree of horror. In this case the mind is so entirely filled with its object, that it cannot entertain any other."

It is also everywhere. Just everywhere!

Please. Please stop. I have never been more grateful to have non-blue eyes.

Photo via Twitter



