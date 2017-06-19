Dolce & Gabbanna, luxury fashion house whose mantra might as well be "Don't tread on me!", employed Miley Cyrus's brother Braison Cyrus to walk their SS18 runway over the weekend.

Proud sis Miley dedicated an Instagram post to Braison's debut, but decided to end her caption by clarifying the perpetually controversial brand is not at all her idea of a good time.

"PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics…." The pop star wrote. "But I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!"

Of course Stefano Gabbana immediately clapped back in a poor English translation of his Italian post, informing Miley that .

"We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one! We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant," the Italian designer replied. "We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!"

Here is the more accurate, clearer English translation:

"We are Italian and uninterested in politics, even less so in American politics !!! We make dresses and if you think you can do political [work] in a post you are simply an ignoramus. We don't need your posts or comments. Next time ignore us please!!"

The irony of labelling Miley ignorant is pretty laughable, especially considering Gabbana completed his post with the #boycottdolcegabbana – harking back to the Internet's response to his "synthetic children" comments regarding children conceived by artificial insemination. The hashtag was also resurrected when D&G announced they were proud to dress Melania Trump...only to then be screen-printed onto a t-shirt by the brand for online purchase.

What is there to be learned by this? Not a whole lot, other than the reminder that attempting to call-out a troll will likely always prove frustrating and pointless. Better to leave them happily unprovoked below their bridges to live their worst lives. Just look at Piers Morgan.

Image via Getty

