While the thought of two Trinidadian female rappers from New York might have triggered some competition, Nicki Minaj and Cardi B are here to prove there's room for everybody at the table.

Appearing on a new Migos track — the first single, in fact, from their new album Culture II — the queens body their respective verses beyond recognition, and you already know Cardi has bars about turning Offset "on." Expect to hear "Motor Sport" everywhere and anywhere prior to the drop of Migos' third full-length offering, and don't forget Nicki also has a new album on the way. Too blessed.

God bless this woman and her cackle.

Listen below.

Images via Getty