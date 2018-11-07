One of the most anticipated midterm elections in recent history, tonight's national and statewide races could prove a critical turning point for the country. In the past two years America has seen the rise of stricter immigration policies, efforts to derail LGBTQ rights, tax cuts for the wealthy, the appointment of an accused sexual abuser to the Supreme Court, and the rise of white nationalism under the Trump regime. The importance of this election is being felt around the country with increasingly fervent efforts to get out the vote in hopes to turn the tide and curtail the current administration's oppressive policies.

With a polls across the country beginning to close, eyes are on several tight races across the country. From Beto O'Rourke and Ted Cruz's fight for the Texas Senate seat to Stacey Abram's bid against Brian Kemp for Governor of Georgia, we will be keeping an eye on some of tonight's most important races and updating this piece as more results pour in:

US Senate Republicans retain control of the Senate, flipping seats in Indiana and North Dakota.

US House of Representatives Democrats are projected to take control of the House.

Colorado Jared Polis (D) becomes first openly gay man elected as Governor of Colorado.

Florida Andrew Gillum (D) concedes Gubernatorial race to Ron DeSantis (R).

Amendment 4 Passes, restoring voting rights to felons who have served out their sentences, excluding those convicted of murder and sexual offenses. This measure will restore voting rights to an estimated 1.5 million Florida residents.

Massachusetts Ayanna Pressly (D) becomes the first black woman to represent Massachusetts in the US House of Representatives.

Voters uphold law that ensures protections for transgender people.

Michigan Rashida Tlaib (D) becomes the first muslim woman elected to Congress.

Gretchen Whitmer (D) unseats incumbent Rick Synder to win Governor's race.

Minnesota Ilhan Omar (D) joins Michigan's Rashida Tlaib as one of the first Muslim women elected to the US House of Representative.

New York Kirsten Gilibrand (D) holds onto her Senate seat by a comfortable margin.

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D) wins her race becoming the youngest woman ever to be elected to Congress.

Tennessee Marsha Blackburn (R) takes the Senate despite an effort by Taylor Swift to turn out the vote in favor of her competitor, Phil Bredesen.

Texas Ted Cruz (R) retains his Senate seat after a tight race against competitor Beto O'Rourke.

Photo via Getty