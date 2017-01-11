The trailer for Urban Myths, a new dark British comedy, has been loosened onto the internet, and we get our first glimpse of Joseph Fiennes as the late and great Michael Jackson.

The film is broken into mini shorts, each one bringing a "maybe/maybe not true" celebrity urban legend to life--Fiennes stars alongside Stockard Channing (as Elizabeth Taylor), and Albert Finney (as Marlon Brando); Jackson, Taylor, and Brando allegedly fled New York City together following the 9/11 attacks on a road trip.

While the story has been debunked, a white man playing a black man is very much happening. Fiennes himself expressed hesitation over taking on the role, stating:

The decision with the casting and the producers -- I wrangled with it, I was confused and shocked at what might come my way. And I knew the sensitivity, especially to Michael's fans and to Michael's family. It doesn't negate who he was.

Still, the internet is none-too-pleased.

