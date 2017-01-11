The trailer for Urban Myths, a new dark British comedy, has been loosened onto the internet, and we get our first glimpse of Joseph Fiennes as the late and great Michael Jackson.

The film is broken into mini shorts, each one bringing a "maybe/maybe not true" celebrity urban legend to life--Fiennes stars alongside Stockard Channing (as Elizabeth Taylor), and Albert Finney (as Marlon Brando); Jackson, Taylor, and Brando allegedly fled New York City together following the 9/11 attacks on a road trip.

While the story has been debunked, a white man playing a black man is very much happening. Fiennes himself expressed hesitation over taking on the role, stating:

The decision with the casting and the producers -- I wrangled with it, I was confused and shocked at what might come my way. And I knew the sensitivity, especially to Michael's fans and to Michael's family. It doesn't negate who he was.

Still, the internet is none-too-pleased.

Me after seeing #JosephFiennes as Michael Jackson pic.twitter.com/t8FOdHClh7

— Tammy Tam (@nubiansweet) January 11, 2017

They have Joseph Fiennes playing Michael Jackson. Maybe Tom Hanks will play Berry Gordy in the next Motown movie.

— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 10, 2017

I woke up feeling like it's going to be a beautiful day and then I remembered this is someone's idea of Michael Jackson: pic.twitter.com/sG8oxEUfs0

— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 11, 2017

u know things are bad when the "joseph fiennes as michael jackson" story is the story thats getting buried here

— jomny sun, authoer (@jonnysun) January 11, 2017

Waking up to Tr*mp'a antics and Joseph Fiennes over here Dolezal-ing Michael Jackson is a lot for a Wednesday before sunrise.

— Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) January 11, 2017

We cannot let Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson distract us from Trump's hot yellow peepee party

— Allan McLeod (@allanmcleod) January 11, 2017





Watch the shitshow below.