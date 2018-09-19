M.I.A. Is Already Wearing Riccardo Tisci's Burberry

Riccardo Tisci's first-ever collection for British fashion house, Burberry, only just debuted on Monday. That didn't stop M.I.A. from already stepping out in a full look from the collection, however. On the green carpet in promotion of her new documentary, MATANGI/MAYA/M.I.A., the performer chose a four-piece coordinated look from the show: a fawn-print blouse, matching paper bag waist shorts, a trench over the top, and white and camel pointed-toe pumps.

With animal print a huge trend every season, it's not often we see one of this nature, and it's kind of the perfect marriage between a classic leopard and more graphic polka-dot. With more tailored shorts and trench, styled with this oversized zip-front top, M.I.A. is infusing even more whimsical modernity into an otherwise classic look.

M.I.A. is always unapologetic when it comes to her style, mixing the most bold prints with the brightest colors; layering like a pro and piling on the jewelry and accessories at the same time. And this look is the perfect choice for the premiere of a film that's so important in the trajectory of her career and life as a whole.