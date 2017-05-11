Controversial artist M.I.A. recently took to the stage for a Q&A at London's Oxford Union, speaking for 53 minutes on Donald Trump, the current political landscape, war, and the refugee crisis. Once a refugee herself, M.I.A. has often incorporated migrant-related imagery and lyrics into her work. Referring to the mass migration of refugees currently happening across the globe, M.I.A. said at Oxford, "We're still a blob in the world, we're faceless, and nobody can say why we're here." Watch the full video of her talk below:

Image via BFA