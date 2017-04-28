In preparation for Monday's Met Gala, Vogue's annual event celebrating the Metropolitan Museum of Art that draws celebrities and their best lewks from far and wide, we wandered down the halls of Met Galas past and pulled all the iconic looks that, together, have made the gala the legendary event that it is.

From Madonna showing her full ass, to Rihanna's endlessly meme-able Belle dress, to Princess Di stunning in lace and Kimye's certified entrance into the fashion world, these are the defining moments we love:

All images via Getty