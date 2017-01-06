American icon Meryl Streep paid tribute to another legend, Carrie Fisher, at the joint memorial service for Carrie and her equally glistening mother Debbie Reynolds; the famous mother and daughter tragically passed away within a day of each other last week.

The service was held at Fisher's Beverly Hills home, and was planned by her daughter, Billie Lourd, who chose to have the gathering there to "remind her of the festive, star-studded parties that her mother would frequently host."

Streep, who portrayed Fisher's surrogate in Mike Nichols' film adaptation of Carrie's debut novel Postcards From the Edge, sang the late great's favorite tune "Happy Days Are Here Again"--a Depression-era song made famous by Barbra Streisand.

Meryl also treated us to her pipes a la Carrie in Postcards.

Crying.

Header photo via Sam Deitch/BFA.com