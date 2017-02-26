The King of Monochromia better brace himself because Meryl is back. After Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld dubbed Meryl Streep "cheap" for refusing to wear a Chanel dress for free on the red carpet, Streep sent a statement to People. She said the designer "defamed" her and her style team and accused Lagerfeld of trying to derail her Oscars appearance.

"In reference to Mr. Lagerfeld's 'statement,' there is no 'controversy': Karl Lagerfeld, a prominent designer, defamed me, my stylist, and the illustrious designer whose dress I chose to wear, in an important industry publication," Streep said in the statement. "That publication printed this defamation, unchecked. Subsequently, the story was picked up globally, and continues, globally, to overwhelm my appearance at the Oscars, on the occasion of my record breaking 20th nomination, and to eclipse this honor in the eyes of the media, my colleagues and the audience.

"I do not take this lightly, and Mr. Lagerfeld's generic 'statement' of regret for this 'controversy' was not an apology. He lied, they printed the lie, and I am still waiting," she continued.

Lagerfeld had told Women's Wear Daily that they had started to design a dress for Streep until her team told them they would be wearing another house's outfit because they paid her to do so. Streep says this is a flat out lie.

