We first met queer singer-songwriter Merlot at the beginning of this year, when they premiered their sizzling debut track "Bad For You" with PAPER. Their arrival as a significant musical force was a welcome one, complete with a history that involves studying jazz, playing saxophone, and yes, turning fierce looks in New York's queer nightlife circles.



Earlier this week, Merlot launched a chic, black-and-white display of unapologetic queer expression and raw emotion to complement the bop-along single, directed by Mexican-born filmmaking duo, Santiago & Mauricio. Below, they take us exclusively behind the scenes of the video, and give a candid on-camera interview about the making of "Bad For You." Check out both clips below, also directed by Santiago & Mauricio:

Photo via YouTube