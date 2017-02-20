Ah, Melania. She's taken over the FLOTUS account and in an attempt to create some distance from her usual car selfies and private plane pics and get down with the kids, our first lady has created a hashtag.

In her short but sweet seven-tweet series, Melania has tried several times to make #Powerofthefirstlady a thing and it's just not happening. It began with this, a picture of Melania pausing gracefully outside the Morakami Museum in Florida:

We are responsible for empowering our next generation with values #powerofeverychild #Powerofthefirstlady pic.twitter.com/L1FcuTNKwg

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 11, 2017



And continued in a tweet thanking model Emily Ratajkowski for standing up for her in the face of slut shaming.

Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady

— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2017



But alas, the people of Twitter were not here for that kind of lifestyle. Not even a little.



How can @FLOTUS talk about female empowerment when her husband makes misogynistic comments? #PowerOfTheFirstLady

— RapeCultureAwareness (@withmyownvoice) February 16, 2017



#PowerOfTheFirstLady is optional. If Melania Trump wants to do nothing, however, let her do it in D.C. She's costing us $1 mil a day in NY.

— Darren Witt (@VaughnDarritt) February 16, 2017



#PowerOfTheFirstLady: reminding lots of little girls to go to college and find their own success without a corrupt sugar daddy. @FLOTUS

— Copywronger (@copywronger) February 16, 2017



And finally:



God, I feel sorry for Melania. Can't even hire an intern to come up with an inspiring hashtag below 20 characters :-( #PowerOfTheFirstLady

— Tamy Emma Pepin (@TamyEmmaPepin) February 16, 2017



Bye Melania, babe.



