Fashion
Beautiful People
Break the Internet ®
Tech
Internet Culture
NSFW
Sunday Funnies
Entertainment
Music
Film/TV
Books/Zines
Roundups
Care
Video
Subscribe
Politics

Melania Trump Disagrees with Donald Trump's LeBron James Comments

Jasmine Ting
8h

After Donald Trump went on one of his Twitter tirades, this time attacking star NBA player LeBron James after he had been interviewed by CNN's Don Lemon, Melania Trump's spokesperson has reportedly spoken up on the First Lady's behalf. According to reports, Stephanie Grisham said, "It looks like LeBron James is working to do good things on behalf of our next generation and just as she always has, the First Lady encourages everyone to have an open dialogue about issues facing children today."

This clearly isn't an entirely direct response to Donald Trump, as neither the First Lady nor Grisham make mention of POTUS or his latest controversial tweet. But FLOTUS definitely does not side with her husband on this issue, especially because of her #BeBest initiative, which aims to teach kids to be their best selves, focusing on three main pillars: "well-being, social media use, and opioid abuse." This puts the First Lady on Twitter's good side.

This isn't the first time Melania's had disagreements with her husband regarding political issues. They, too, don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to immigration policy. And recently, his daughter Ivanka Trump has also expressed her disagreement with regards to the family separation going on at the border. In an interview with Axios, she said:

"That was a low point for me as well. I feel very strongly about that, and I am very vehemently against family separation and the separation of parents and children. ... I think immigration is incredibly complex as a topic, illegal immigration is incredibly complicated. I am a daughter of an immigrant, my mother grew up in Communist Czech Republic, but we are a country of laws. ... we have to be very careful about incentivizing behavior that puts children at risk of being trafficked, at risk of entering this country with coyotes or making an incredibly dangerous journey alone. These are not easy issues, these are incredibly difficult issues and like the rest of the country, I experience them in a very emotional way."

And while these are powerful statements coming from the ladies of the Trump family, actual action still needs to be taken. If we're really, really lucky, Donald will take the hints from his wife and daughter. But maybe that's wishful thinking.

Image via Getty

Subscribe to Get More