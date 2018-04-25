France's first couple, Emmanuel and Bridgette Macron, are in town, and that means FLOTUS has really been out and about this week. We watched her watch the planting of a very sad-looking tree, and we've seen her repeatedly deny Trump's affection before relenting for the cameras, and now she's showed up to the party in a very chic, very familiar white hat.

It didn't take the Internet long to recognize the accessory. En masse Twitter users instantly drew comparisons to Beyoncé's famous "Formation" head piece. It's either exactly the same hat in white, or a very, very similar one. Regardless, what happens when you make something that should be black, white? Well, memes... and boy, are they a treat.





























Glorious.

Image via YouTube