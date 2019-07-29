In June, it was announced that the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle would be British Vogue's inaugural guest editor, and guest-editing the September issue no less — the biggest issue of the year. And now the magazine has given everyone a first look into the much-awaited magazine cover, as well as a sneak peek as to what's in store for those looking forward to grabbing copies from newsstands.

While the cover does not feature her royal highness, it sheds a spotlight on other change-making women. Entitled "Forces for Change," the issue features fifteen female figures such as actors Gemma Chan, Jameela Jamil, Laverne Cox, Jane Fonda, Salma Hayek, Yara Shahidi, and Naomi Scott, as well as climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern among others.

These individuals were personally chosen by Markle as women "reshaping public life for global good." They are advocates for the environment, for women's rights, for LGBTQIA+ rights, for human rights, for mental health, for body positivity, and other worthy causes.

A 16th spot on the cover is also reserved, with a a silver reflective mirror, "to show how you, the reader, are part of this extraordinary moment in time – and to encourage you to use your own platform to bring change."

The issue will include an interview with former first lady Michelle Obama, conducted by Markle herself. And according to CNN, the duchess also asked her husband Prince Harry to participate in the making of the issue. One of the pieces included in the magazine is an interview between the Duke of Sussex and anthropologist Jane Goodall.

"These last seven months have been a rewarding process, curating and collaborating with Edward Enninful, British Vogue's editor-in-chief, to take the year's most-read fashion issue and steer its focus to the values, causes and people making impact in the world today," the Duchess said in a statement. "Through this lens I hope you'll feel the strength of the collective in the diverse selection of women chosen for the cover as well as the team of support I called upon within the issue to help bring this to light. I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages."

The September of British Vogue hits newsstands on Friday, August 2.