It's been a few big ol' weeks for Nicki Minaj. She has made the hair cloak it her own, significantly slayed Paris, embraced a new favorite word, clapped back at Remy Ma, blessed Jason Derulo, smashed records and now she's a fully bonafide model. What a time.

Vogue reported yesterday that Minaj has been signed to OG New York modeling agency Wilhelmina's celebrity division. Makes sense. Minaj told the publication that Wilhelmina really "gets her", which is a very good thing.

"I love the synergy between my music and how it inspires my fashion. My message is always celebrating your own style... I'm thrilled and honored to have signed with Wilhelmina—they get me."



We can only imagine the offers will be rushing in for Nicki to front a whole host of campaigns (she has previously been the face of Roberto Cavalli) as the baddest bish in the game.

Image via Julian Mackler/BFA.com