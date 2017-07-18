Fashion in general is in a funny place at the moment, but New York fashion in particular seems to be at a serious turning point. With some of the city's biggest houses like Proenza Schouler, Rodarte, Thom Browne and Altuzarra decamping for Paris, there is a huge glamour vacuum just waiting to be filled by some seriously fierce rookies. Enter fashion world's fairy godmother, the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund, who choose the most promising new voices in American fashion and award them with mentoring from industry leaders and serious grip of cash to develop their brands. Today, Vogue announced their 10 nominees for the 2017 prize, who will spend the next weeks reviewing their collections with the judges before flying out to Los Angeles in October for a fashion at the Chateau Marmont. From there, judges will decide who gets to join the ranks of previous winners like Alexander Wang, Public School, Sophie Theallet, Gypsy Sport and Joseph Altuzarra, and the winners will be announced at a New York gala on November 6th.

Let's take a closer look at the nominees, shall we?

Splash image via Michael Hauptman / Chromat / Sandy Liang