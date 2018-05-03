Meek Mill to Star in Docuseries About His Experience with the Justice System

Meek Mill is using his platform and experience with the criminal justice system to highlight broader issues with the current state of mass incarceration. Deadline reports that the Philadelphia rapper is developing a six-episode docuseries on his recent experiences for Amazon Prime on the subject. Mill has been on probation on drugs and weapons charges since 2007, and is currently out on bail after spending over five months in prison for probation violations.

The severity of Mill's sentence has been widely criticized, and his case has drawn light to the overpopulation of America's prisons and jails, and the overrepresentation of people of color (and particularly black people) in the system.

According to Deadline, "Each hour-long episode will chronicle Meek and his supporters as they attempt to uncover the different facets of corruption that kept him under the thumb of Philadelphia's criminal justice system for over a decade while revealing his life post-incarceration." Mill's case will be used as an entry point to examine "the negative effects long tail probation is having on urban communities of color."



The as yet untitled series will provide "unprecedented access" to Mill's life and his quest for exoneration that so far has involved everyone from the Governor of Pennsylvania to the Mayor of Philadelphia.

Mill and Jay-Z will serve as executive producers on the show, which is set to be released in 2019.

