On the heels of the Brown v. Boy saga, Meek Mill has reportedly said he would fight nemesis Drake for $5 million.

Late last night, DJ Akademiks posted what appears to be a recording of Meek's Instagram livestream, in which a voice (purportedly his) says "I'd beat Drizzy the fuck up for five mil. Of course I would. We gonna let Nicki be the ring girl. Y'all would come to see that fight, wouldn't y'all? Y'all'd spend $100 a ticket for that."

#meekmill says for $5,000,000 he'll beat #drake the f*ck up!!! And #nickiminaj can be the ring girl..... Mann let's get this sh*t cracking .. YALL send this to @50cent . Big Soulja vs chris brown was so last week... this beef with Drake n meek forever lit (more info in link in bio- YT)

