Meek Mill May Have Just Said He'd Fight Drake For $5 Million
On the heels of the Brown v. Boy saga, Meek Mill has reportedly said he would fight nemesis Drake for $5 million.
Late last night, DJ Akademiks posted what appears to be a recording of Meek's Instagram livestream, in which a voice (purportedly his) says "I'd beat Drizzy the fuck up for five mil. Of course I would. We gonna let Nicki be the ring girl. Y'all would come to see that fight, wouldn't y'all? Y'all'd spend $100 a ticket for that."
Whoa. Watch for yourself below...
[h/t Fader]
photo by Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
