In an interesting gesture to celebrate women this Women's History Month, McDonald's has opted away from more traditional routes like, oh, I don't know, donating to any domestic violence charities or even Planned Parenthood, to flip their famous golden arches upside down to make a "W" for women.

According to CNBC, the Lynwood, California's Mickey D's has already been altered for today, International Women's Day, and the logo will reportedly also be changed across the chain's social media channels. It's the first time in the brand's history that they have updated the iconic sign to recognize, well, anything. Also, 100 restaurants will receive women-centric "packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers."

Spokesperson Lauren Altmin says, "We have a long history of supporting women in the workplace, giving them the opportunity to grow and succeed. In the U.S. we take pride in our diversity and we are proud to share that today, six out of 10 restaurant managers are women."

Good for you McDonald's! Unsure if this scheme is to attract more women to purchase Big Macs, or to serve as a general reminder that women exist — either way, it sure would be nice to see McDonald's donate some coins to the cause.

