WOW. This morning fast food death star McDonald's pinned a raunchy anti-Trump tweet, calling him "a disgusting excuse for a president," and noting his junior mac-sized hands.

What a time to be alive!

But before you put McDonald's on the list next to going-out tops and George W. Bush of things we came to despise in the 2000s that have somehow weaseled their way back into our affections, you should know that McDonald's quickly deleted the tweet and claimed their account was hacked.

I mean, of course it was. *wink*