California representative and forever queen of the millennial beating heart, Maxine Waters, gave us yet another magical, meme-worthy moment when she refused to allow Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to dodge her questions during his testimony in front of the Financial Services Committee, invoking House procedural rules to declare she was "reclaiming [her] time."

In an appearance on The View, Waters discussed the Internet's reaction, and more specifically, singer Mykal Gilgore viral, gospel meme of her words. Waters is mid-complimenting the Gilgore's musical abilities when he pops out of the audience, singing the tune, much to the congresswoman's surprise. The show then turns into a full sing-along and boy, is it great.

Watch the full clip below.



